Report Accuses Trump of Cashing in on FDA Changes

A report by KFF Health News accuses President Donald Trump of expanding his personal investments in major tobacco companies and benefiting from substantial political donations from industry interests as his administration simultaneously pursued policies favorable to the tobacco and nicotine industry. The report alleges that Trump increased his holdings in several tobacco companies, including Philip Morris International and Altria Group, as his administration pushed the FDA for regulatory changes, drawing criticism from public health advocates and former regulators who argue the measures benefit tobacco companies at the expense of tobacco-control efforts.

The report also highlights more than $20 million in contributions from tobacco and vaping interests to Trump-aligned political groups and inauguration activities since late 2023, including multimillion-dollar donations from industry players such as Reynolds American. While the White House rejected suggestions of improper influence and said its nicotine-related policies are based on scientific evidence supporting harm reduction for adult smokers, critics cited in the report contend that the administration’s actions represent one of the most industry-friendly tobacco policy shifts in recent years.