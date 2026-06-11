West Virginia Begins Implementing Vape Safety Act

West Virginia will begin implementing its Vape Safety Act today (June 11), introducing new labeling requirements for vapor products sold by vape and smoke shops statewide. Under the law, products must display health warnings, age restrictions, manufacturer information, and ingredient disclosures. The legislation also establishes a licensing framework for retailers, with businesses required to obtain a state license before July 1 for the 2026–27 licensing period. Unlicensed operators face penalties of up to $10,000 and one year in prison.

The measure is the first phase of a broader regulatory regime aimed at reducing youth vaping and increasing oversight of nicotine products. Additional restrictions taking effect in 2027 will prohibit packaging and marketing that references candy, uses cartoons or mimics consumer products, while new advertising rules will sharply limit retailer promotions and storefront signage. State officials said the law responds to concerns over youth-oriented vape marketing, noting that 27.5% of West Virginia high school students report current e-cigarette use, well above the national average.