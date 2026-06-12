Indonesia Customs Seizes 8M Illegal Cigarettes

Indonesia Customs and police are investigating a smuggling network after seizing 8.3 million illegal cigarettes at the Merak–Bakauheni ferry crossing on June 11, preventing an estimated Rp7.9 billion ($442,000) in state losses. The shipment, valued at Rp12.68 billion ($710,000), included OK BOLD and imported Double Happiness cigarettes concealed under livestock feed on a truck traveling from Java to Sumatra.

Authorities arrested the truck driver, who has been charged under Indonesia’s Excise Law, and say he has links to prior similar deliveries. Investigators are now working to identify the wider ownership, financing, and supply network behind the operation.