Netherlands Rules Out Disposable Vape, Filter Bans

The Dutch cabinet ruled out introducing a national ban on disposable vapes and cigarette filters, saying legal constraints make such measures unworkable domestically and that regulation should instead be handled at the EU level in the Netherlands.

In a letter to parliament, ministers cited research showing a filter ban could reduce microplastic pollution without increasing health risks, but argued enforcement would be weak because consumers could easily switch to imports or illicit markets. They also said a national ban on disposable vapes would conflict with EU tobacco rules, despite concerns about environmental damage and fire risks linked to waste processing incidents.

The cabinet said it will instead push for a Europe-wide ban in Brussels and continue enforcement against illegal vape trade, while flavored vapes are already prohibited in the country.