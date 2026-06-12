Nicotine Pouch Use Surging with Young Canadians

New research from the Ontario Tobacco Research Unit suggests nicotine pouch use among young Canadians has surged dramatically, with more than one-third (34.8%) of respondents aged 17 to 27 reporting they had tried the products by 2026, up from 7.6% in 2022. The longitudinal study, which tracks approximately 3,400 young Canadians, found recent use also climbed sharply, with the share of respondents reporting nicotine pouch use in the previous month rising from 1% to 8.5% over the same period. Researchers said the rapid growth was unexpected and noted that only about one-third of pouch users were cigarette smokers, indicating substantial uptake among non-smokers.

The findings come as debate continues over Canada’s restrictions on nicotine pouches, which were limited to pharmacy sales in 2024. Health advocates cited the study as evidence supporting strict regulation to prevent youth uptake, while industry representatives and some conservative politicians have argued that broader access could help adult smokers switch from cigarettes and reduce illicit market activity. The research also found that 97% of pouch users had previously tried vaping, with use particularly high among males and in Alberta, underscoring concerns that nicotine pouches are emerging as a fast-growing category among younger consumers.