Pouch Popularity Forcing Retailers to Reshape the Backbar

According to an analysis by industry publication CSStoreDecisions, convenience retailers are increasingly reshaping tobacco and nicotine category strategies as declining cigarette volumes, rapid growth in nicotine pouches, evolving FDA regulations and shifting consumer preferences transform the backbar. While cigarettes remain the category’s primary revenue driver, retailers reported growing segmentation between premium brands and lower-priced fourth-tier offerings as price-sensitive consumers seek value. Meanwhile, oral nicotine pouches continue to be the industry’s strongest growth segment, driven by consumer migration from cigarettes and traditional smokeless products, aggressive promotions, and expanding flavor and strength options.

Retailers interviewed by the publication said regulatory uncertainty and rapidly changing manufacturer priorities are forcing constant adjustments to shelf space and assortment decisions. Vape sales have stabilized following years of disruption and increased FDA enforcement, while traditional smokeless tobacco continues to face structural declines as its consumer base ages. Industry operators emphasized that success increasingly depends on localized merchandising, compliance, disciplined pricing and balancing established tobacco products with fast-growing modern nicotine alternatives, particularly as consumer behavior becomes more fluid across multiple product categories.