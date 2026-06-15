10% of Korean Teenagers Say Smoking Looks ‘Cool’

A new South Korean study found that nearly one in 10 teenagers view characters who smoke in TV shows, films, and online videos as attractive, highlighting concerns about the influence of media depictions on youth attitudes toward smoking. The survey of 3,384 middle and high school students found that 9.2% considered smoking characters appealing, while 44.3% reported frequently seeing smoking scenes in media.

Researchers identified a strong link between exposure to smoking content, perceiving smokers as attractive, and greater tolerance toward smoking, with 12.2% of respondents saying teenage smoking should be allowed. The study concluded that smoking is often portrayed as “cool” or rebellious in entertainment content, potentially shaping positive perceptions of smoking among young people in South Korea.