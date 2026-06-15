Bulgarian Tobacco Farmers Urge EC to Consider Rural Impact of Regs

More than 8,300 tobacco growers in Bulgaria urged the European Commission to assess the economic and social impact of planned revisions to the EU Tobacco Products Directive, warning that new regulations should not harm rural communities or fuel illicit trade. In a video submission to the Commission’s public consultation, growers said decisions made in Brussels could have significant consequences for tobacco-dependent regions across Bulgaria and the EU.

The appeal comes as the EU prepares a major overhaul of tobacco and nicotine product regulations, with producers calling for detailed impact assessments on farming, employment, local economies, and the wider tobacco value chain before legislative proposals are finalized later this year.