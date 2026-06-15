Health Canada Issues Recall for Zyn, Siberia Pouches

Health Canada issued a nationwide recall for Siberia and ZYN nicotine pouches last week, saying the products are being sold without market authorization. The recall covers Siberia 35 mg pouches and Zyn 6 mg varieties across multiple flavors and all lots, with officials classifying it as a Type II risk, meaning potential temporary health effects but low likelihood of serious harm.

Consumers are advised to check whether their products are affected, contact their healthcare provider before stopping use, and report any adverse effects or safety concerns to Health Canada, which is also directing users to the recalling firm for further information.