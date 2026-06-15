Kazakhstan Loosening Hookah Regs

The government of Kazakhstan is backing a shift from stricter restrictions on hookah businesses toward a regulated licensing framework, with the Ministry of Finance estimating the move could generate about 50 billion tenge ($100 million) in additional budget revenue. Finance Minister Madi Takiyev said existing restrictions have proven ineffective and argued that licensing hookah operators would improve oversight while bringing the sector into the formal economy. The proposal would allow businesses to continue operating under government supervision and would remain under legislative consideration.