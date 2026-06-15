Kenya Looking to Crack Down on Shisha Offenders

The Kenyan government proposed tougher regulations targeting shisha, including fines of up to Sh1 million ($7,700) and prison terms of up to six months for offenders, arguing that the country’s 2017 ban has failed to eliminate the product from nightclubs and other venues. The proposed Public Health (Control of Waterpipe Tobacco Products) Rules, 2026 would maintain the ban on the importation, manufacture, sale, distribution, promotion, and use of shisha while expanding enforcement powers across the supply chain.

Health authorities cited continued use among young people, concerns over addiction and disease risks, and evidence of ongoing non-compliance with the existing ban. If approved, the rules would replace the 2017 regulations and establish a stricter legal framework aimed at fully eliminating waterpipe tobacco products in Kenya.