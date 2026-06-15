PCA Launching New Initiative in Mexico

The Premium Cigar Association announced PCA Connect Mexico 2026, a new international market-development program scheduled for August 24–30, aimed at strengthening the premium cigar sector in Mexico. The initiative, developed with Cigar Roller Mexico, will take place across multiple cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, and the Riviera Maya, and is designed as a curated business and education roadshow rather than a traditional trade show. It will bring together importers, retailers, hospitality professionals, brands, and adult consumers for training, market engagement, and promotional activities, as the PCA expands year-round programming to support global industry growth and professionalization.