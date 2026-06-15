Philippines Hosting Third International Tobacco Summit

The Philippines will convene the Third International Tobacco Summit on June 18 in Pasig City with the stated goal of strengthening coordination against the illicit tobacco and nicotine trade. Citing an EU–ASEAN Business Council and Euromonitor study, officials estimate the country lost about ₱141 billion ($2.4 billion) in revenue from illicit tobacco between 2024 and 2025, with 85.6% of e-vapes sold in the Philippines classified as illegal.

The summit will focus on enforcement gaps, taxation issues, regulatory coordination, and regional cooperation among ASEAN states, alongside a planned joint commitment by government agencies to intensify action against illicit operators. The Department of Agriculture and the National Tobacco Administration, along with the Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police, Department of Justice, and other agencies, are expected to participate.