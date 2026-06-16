ABF Announces $1.3M Illicit Tobacco Seizure

The Australian Border Force released details of a major illicit tobacco and vape seizure in Darwin that confiscated 433,400 illicit cigarettes, 686 kg of loose-leaf tobacco, and 50,200 disposable vapes, preventing an estimated A$1.8 million ($1.3 million) in evaded duty and disrupting potential criminal proceeds valued at A$3.7 million ($2.6 million). Officers executed warrants on May 28 as part of Operation GOALFENCE.

The operation, supported by the Detector Dog Unit, follows another Northern Territory seizure earlier this month involving more than 100,000 cigarettes and 39 kg of loose-leaf tobacco intercepted through the international mail stream. The ABF said the action targeted organized criminal supply chains linked to the illicit tobacco and vape market.