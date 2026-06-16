EPP Accused of Being Tobacco ‘Mouthpiece’ Ahead of Vote

An article published by Euractiv today (June 16) reports that the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, is facing criticism from public health organizations and political opponents ahead of a key vote on EU tobacco policy, with critics accusing the party of advancing positions aligned with the tobacco industry. The dispute centers on the European Commission’s ongoing review of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), including potential new rules for nicotine pouches, vaping products and other reduced-risk alternatives.

According to Euractiv, health advocates argue the EPP has opposed stricter restrictions on newer nicotine products, while the EPP maintains that regulation should be evidence-based and account for harm reduction. The debate comes as the EU considers significant revisions to tobacco and nicotine regulations that could affect product availability, taxation and market access across the bloc.