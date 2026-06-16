Haypp Announces Zyn Ultra Launch Across U.S.  

Haypp Group announced that Zyn Ultra nicotine pouches are available through its U.S. online retailers, Nicokick.com and Northerner.com, as of June 15. The new Zyn format contains 20 pouches per can, compared with 15 in the flagship lineup, and will initially launch in 9 mg strength across eight flavors, with an 11 mg range scheduled to follow later in June. Haypp said the rollout expands its portfolio of more than 300 nicotine pouch products and follows the resumption of direct-supplied Zyn sales in the U.S. in September 2025.