Korea Signals Tobacco Policy Overhaul, Price Increases

South Korean Health Minister Jung Eun-kyeong signaled a broader review of tobacco control policies, citing relatively low cigarette prices, growing use of e-cigarettes, flavored tobacco products and synthetic nicotine, and the need for both price and non-price measures. Cigarette prices have remained at 4,500 won ($2.97) per pack since 2015, well below the OECD average level of 9,869 won ($6.51) referenced in the government’s 2026–2030 National Health Promotion Plan.

While Jung stressed that an immediate tax increase is not under active consideration, she said tobacco pricing, advertising restrictions, and other regulatory measures would be reviewed as part of a new anti-smoking strategy aligned with changing market conditions and public health objectives.