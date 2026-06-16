LA Passes Two Tobacco, Vape Bills

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed two tobacco and vapor product bills that strengthen retail restrictions and supply-chain oversight. House Bill 302 prohibits the issuance of vapor product retail permits within 300 feet of schools, while allowing regulators flexibility in how the distance is measured.

House Bill 623 establishes a new three-tier permitting system separating manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of tobacco and vapor products, limiting cross-ownership between tiers and requiring retailers to source products only from licensed Louisiana wholesalers. The law also mandates that tobacco and vapor products move through a regulated manufacturer-to-wholesaler-to-retailer supply chain, restricts direct-to-consumer shipments by out-of-state sellers without a Louisiana wholesale permit, and creates a digital chain-of-custody tracking system to monitor product transfers, tax compliance, and product movement throughout the market.