Man Arrested in Indonesia for Running Labubu Vape Ring

Authorities in Indonesia arrested a Singaporean national in Medan, Indonesia, for allegedly operating an illicit vape production and distribution network that generated an estimated 10 billion rupiah ($565,000) in profits since 2025. Police said the suspect coordinated production of vape products packaged with Labubu branding from Thailand, supplied raw materials from China, and used cryptocurrency transactions to conceal financial flows. A raid on the operation’s production site in Medan resulted in the seizure of 862 vape cartridge tubes, dozens of vape liquid bottles, and more than 10,500 branded vape packages. One Indonesian accomplice was arrested, while a third suspect remains at large.