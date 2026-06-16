N.C. Reps Call for Relief for Tobacco Farmers

Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, led by Representatives Don Davis and Thom Tillis, urged congressional appropriators to include tobacco producers in any future agricultural disaster relief package. The lawmakers cited an analysis from North Carolina State University showing tobacco production costs rose about 30% between 2021 and 2025, from $4,148 per acre to $5,398 per acre, compared with an 18% increase across U.S. agriculture overall.

The letter argues that rising input and labor costs, weakened export demand, drought conditions, and lower commodity prices have placed significant financial pressure on tobacco growers and should be considered when determining eligibility for future farm assistance programs.