NACS Calls for Fact-Based Approach in EU Tob. Directive Review

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) urged European Union policymakers to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic assessment before revising the Tobacco Products Directive, warning that poorly assessed regulatory changes could increase illicit trade, reduce tax revenues, and harm small retailers. The group noted that Europe’s convenience retail sector comprises more than 684,000 outlets generating more than €250 billion in annual revenue, while an estimated 38.9 billion illicit cigarettes are consumed across the EU each year, resulting in approximately €11.6 billion in lost tax revenue.

NACS called for greater consideration of impacts on small- and medium-sized enterprises, employment, and supply chains, and urged policymakers to fully evaluate illicit trade risks before implementing further tobacco regulation changes.