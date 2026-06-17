Bangladesh Health Advocates Criticize Tobacco Tax Measures

Public health advocates panned Bangladesh’s proposed FY2026-27 budget, saying it falls short of introducing tobacco tax reforms that would reduce consumption or significantly boost revenue. Speaking at a post-budget press conference organized by the Dhaka Ahsania Mission, critics said the small increase in low-tier cigarette prices and unchanged taxes on bidis, zarda, and gul would make tobacco products more affordable in real terms as inflation and incomes rise.

Advocates noted that low-tier brands account for nearly 75% of the cigarette market and proposed merging the low and medium tiers, increasing prices, and introducing a specific supplementary duty. They estimate the measures could generate an additional Tk44 billion ($356 million) in revenue and prevent about 400,000 premature deaths over time.

The group also warned that taxing nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products without banning them effectively legitimizes emerging nicotine products. Bangladesh reports having an adult tobacco-use rate exceeding 35%, with tobacco-related diseases causing nearly 200,000 deaths annually.