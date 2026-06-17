BAT Repositions Vuse Alto on U.S. Price Tier

British American Tobacco is repositioning its Vuse Alto vaping brand deeper into the U.S. mass market through lower retail pricing and promotional offers, according to industry channel checks cited by Ad Hoc News. Starter kits have been promoted for under $10 at some convenience chains, alongside discounted multi-pack pod offers aimed at adult smokers switching from cigarettes.

The strategy, according to the report, strengthens Alto’s role as BAT’s core mid-priced closed-system vape product and supports the company’s broader effort to grow revenue from reduced-risk products. Vuse remains a key contributor to BAT’s New Categories business, with the company relying on pricing, retail distribution and repeat pod sales to drive volume growth in the highly regulated U.S. vapor market.