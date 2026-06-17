Malawi’s Tobacco Sales Drop 28% in First Eight Weeks

Malawi’s tobacco industry generated MK223.4 billion ($129.6 million) in sales during the first eight weeks of the 2026 marketing season, according to the Tobacco Commission. A total of 62.1 million kg of tobacco was sold at an average price of MK3,588 ($2.08) per kg.

The Tobacco Commission said market performance remained stable despite lower volumes and earnings compared with the same period in 2025, when 72.7 million kg were sold for MK309.3 billion ($179 million), marking a nearly 15% reduction in volume and 28% reduction in earnings.

By week eight, the overall rejection rate across auction and contract sales stood at 5.5%. Contract burley tobacco recorded a rejection rate of 2.8%, while auction burley rejection reached 64%.