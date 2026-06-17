National Rally Set to Oppose EU Tobacco Tax Report

France’s Jordan Bardella confirmed that National Rally will vote against a European Parliament report on the revision of the EU’s Tobacco Excise Directive (TED), despite the measure being drafted by Czech MEP Tomáš Kubín from the party’s own Patriots for Europe alliance.

According to Euractiv, the report rejects the European Commission’s proposal for higher taxes on newer nicotine products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches, while supporting higher taxation of traditional cigarettes. Most members of Patriots for Europe, along with the European People’s Party and European Conservatives and Reformists, are expected to support the text, while Socialists, liberals, Greens, and the Left oppose it.

Bardella said National Rally would vote against the report because it could lead to additional taxation in France, citing concerns about consumer purchasing power. Euractiv reported that the party’s opposition could jeopardize the narrow majority needed for Parliament to adopt an official position on the file, as National Rally controls around 30 seats in the chamber.

If the report fails, it could strengthen the European Commission’s position in future negotiations by leaving Parliament without a formal stance on the tobacco tax overhaul. The Commission is seeking higher excise taxes on emerging nicotine products and additional revenue for the EU budget, while several member states argue reduced-risk products should be taxed less heavily than cigarettes. According to Euractiv, Bardella’s position could therefore have the unintended effect of aiding efforts to increase EU-wide taxes on vaping and other smoke-free products.