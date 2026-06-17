Study Smoking Rates Impacted by Social Norms

A new study from the University of California San Diego developed a quantitative tool to measure public attitudes toward smoking restrictions and secondhand smoke exposure across the United States over the past 30 years. Researchers analyzed responses from 1.5 million participants in the Tobacco Use Supplement to the Current Population Survey between 1992 and 2022, creating a “Willingness to Restrict Smoking” (WTRS) scale. The measure captures public support for smoking restrictions in settings such as hospitals, workplaces, restaurants, shopping malls, bars, playgrounds, and casinos.

The study, led by David Strong and published in BMJ Public Health, found that states with stronger support for smoking restrictions generally had lower smoking rates. Support for smoke-free environments increased steadily over the three-decade period, with hospitals and playgrounds receiving the highest levels of support for smoking bans.

According to the researchers, the findings provide evidence that tobacco control strategies focused on changing social norms around smoking and secondhand smoke can contribute to declines in smoking prevalence. The WTRS scale is intended to give public health officials and tobacco control programs a new tool to evaluate whether policies and public education campaigns are successfully shifting attitudes toward smoking.

Source: UC San Diego Today