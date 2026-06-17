Zimbabwe Cracking Down on Fake Tobacco Seed

Zimbabwe intensified enforcement against counterfeit and illegally imported tobacco seed as farmers establish seedbeds for the 2026/27 season following the opening of the tobacco planting window on June 1. Agriculture Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri described the distribution of fake seed as “agro-terrorism,” warning that it threatens crop productivity, farmer incomes, and the integrity of Zimbabwe’s tobacco industry. He said the country produces sufficient tobacco seed locally through the Tobacco Research Board and licensed seed companies and has no need for unauthorized imports.

Authorities warned that individuals found importing or distributing unapproved tobacco seed varieties could face legal action. Kutsaga Research CEO Frank Magama said Zimbabwe’s certified seed system is based on extensive testing and breeding programs designed to deliver high yields, leaf quality, and disease tolerance under local growing conditions.