PMI Announces New Regional Leadership

Philip Morris International announced a series of regional leadership changes effective August 1, as the company continues to advance its smoke-free transformation and implement the organizational structure introduced in late 2025. Marco Hannappel will become president of PMI’s Europe Region, succeeding Massimo Andolina, who was recently appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, while Can Kuterdem will take over as president of the Latin America and Canada Region.

The appointments complete PMI’s four-region leadership model, alongside Gijs de Best, who assumed leadership of the South Asia, Indochina, CIS, Middle East and Africa Region in January, and Vassilis Gkatzelis, who continues to lead the East and Southeast Asia, Pacific and Global Travel Retail Region. All four regional presidents report to Frederic de Wilde, CEO of PMI International, which oversees the business unit generating the majority of PMI’s global revenue. The leadership changes align with PMI’s broader strategy to strengthen execution and support growth across its expanding smoke-free portfolio and evolving global consumer goods business.