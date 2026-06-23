Cambodians Uncover Two Counterfeit Cigarette Factories

Cambodian law enforcement authorities uncovered two counterfeit cigarette manufacturing facilities in Kandal province as part of a broader crackdown on organized crime and illicit activities. During raids conducted on June 22 in Svay Rolum and Setbo communes of Takhmao town, officers from the National Police General Commissariat and other agencies seized large quantities of counterfeit cigarettes bearing multiple brands.

One of the factories was reportedly producing counterfeit versions of well-known international brands, including Marlboro, Winston, JPS Classic, Gold Mount, and Canyon. Five supervisors and workers were detained for questioning, while authorities confiscated evidence and sealed both facilities pending further legal proceedings. The discovery comes amid intensified efforts by Cambodian authorities to combat illicit manufacturing, smuggling and other large-scale criminal operations.