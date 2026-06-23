FDA: Youth Tobacco Use Remains Near Historic Lows

Today (June 23), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported continued declines in youth tobacco use, releasing findings from its 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey showing that current use of tobacco products among middle and high school students fell between 2022 and 2025 across overall tobacco products, combustible products and e-cigarettes. Earlier this year, the FDA released raw NYTS data without comment.

In 2025, approximately 2 million students, or 7.2% of U.S. middle and high school students, reported using any tobacco product in the past 30 days, while 2.7% reported using multiple tobacco products and 2.6% reported using combustible products.

E-cigarettes remained the most commonly used category at 5.2%, followed by nicotine pouches at 1.7% and cigarettes at 1.4%. While nicotine pouch use increased among high school students over the 2022-2025 period, FDA said overall youth use remained low and was stable between 2024 and 2025. The agency said the findings support ongoing youth prevention efforts, including enforcement against unauthorized tobacco products and educational campaigns, while continuing to inform regulatory reviews of new tobacco and nicotine products.