Philippines Urged to Lead ASEAN Effort Against Growing Illicit Tobacco Trade

The Philippines has been urged to spearhead a coordinated ASEAN response to illicit tobacco trade as it assumes the bloc’s chairmanship, with government and industry representatives warning that tobacco smuggling has evolved into a sophisticated regional criminal enterprise. Speaking at the Third International Tobacco Summit in Pasig City, participants called for harmonized enforcement and regulatory strategies across Southeast Asia to prevent transnational syndicates from exploiting gaps between national markets.

According to Euromonitor International, illicit tobacco in the ASEAN-6 markets—comprising the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore—resulted in an estimated $12.6 billion in lost government revenue over the past two years, with illicit volumes projected to grow from 145 billion sticks in 2025 to 170 billion sticks by 2028. Domestically, the Philippine Tobacco Institute estimated the country’s illicit tobacco market at P141 billion ($2.3 billion) and called for stronger regional collaboration to combat increasingly sophisticated smuggling networks. Industry representatives also advocated greater use of artificial intelligence tools to improve cargo screening and identify suspected tobacco smuggling operations. Japan Tobacco International regional anti-illicit trade director Valentin Dinca said the Philippines ranks among the strongest markets globally in combating illegal tobacco trade, while noting further opportunities to enhance enforcement capabilities and reduce illicit market activity.