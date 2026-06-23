PMI Urges EU to Ensure ‘Fair Treatment’ of Tobacco in Review

Philip Morris International called on the European Union to ensure that the tobacco sector receives the same regulatory treatment as other legal industries as policymakers prepare revisions to the Tobacco Excise Directive (TED) and the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, published by PMI’s Europe President Massimo Andolina, the company argued that current EU policies are shaped by bias against the tobacco industry and fail to recognize its economic contribution. PMI said the sector supports more than two million jobs across Europe, contributes approximately €180 billion in annual tax revenue, and maintains a significant regional manufacturing and supply chain footprint.

The company also highlighted its investment in smoke-free products and harm-reduction innovation, arguing that forthcoming regulatory decisions will influence Europe’s ability to attract investment and maintain competitiveness in the sector. PMI called for future tobacco regulation to be guided by evidence, transparency and inclusiveness, while EU institutions continue to review potential changes to tobacco taxation and product rules across the bloc.