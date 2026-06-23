PMI-WSJ Study Highlights Human Value in AI-Driven Workplace

Philip Morris International and WSJ Intelligence, the in-house thought leadership consultancy for The Wall Street Journal’s commercial sales organization, today (June 23) unveiled preliminary findings from a global study suggesting that uniquely human capabilities will become increasingly valuable as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in the workplace. Based on a survey of more than 2,500 business professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, and Brazil, the research found that while AI adoption is accelerating, professionals continue to place greater trust in human judgment for strategic and creative decisions.

The study found that 83% of respondents use AI for research and information synthesis on a weekly basis, but only 57% report a high level of trust in its outputs. When AI-generated recommendations conflict with human insights, 62% said human intuition should remain the final authority. Respondents identified critical thinking as the most important workplace skill but also the one most at risk of erosion through overreliance on AI, while creative empathy and adaptability were cited as the human capabilities expected to gain the most importance over the next three years.

The research also highlighted a divide in AI proficiency and trust between senior executives and entry-level employees, with C-suite leaders reporting significantly higher levels of expertise and confidence in AI tools. PMI said the findings support its view that human cognition should be treated as a strategic business resource as companies increasingly integrate AI into their operations, with a full report scheduled for release in September.