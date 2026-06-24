ALP Plans Expansion into 11 International Markets

ALP announced that it will launch online sales for its nicotine pouches in 11 international markets starting in July, CEO Lorenzo De Plano told Reuters. De Plano said ALP, co-owned by Tucker Carlson and Turning Point Brands, is currently the fourth- or fifth-largest nicotine pouch brand in the United States with roughly 2% market share, and plans to expand its European presence to become the second-largest brand in the European Union by 2030. The rollout will begin in Britain, Ireland, Greece, Switzerland, and Romania in July, followed by additional launches across the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Denmark later in 2026, with in-store retail expansion in the U.K. targeted for 2027.

The company said it has secured manufacturing capacity in Lithuania for 20 million units in 2026 and 50 million units in 2027, and is also expanding supplier agreements to support production and distribution growth. ALP also entered a marketing partnership with former UFC champion Conor McGregor to support international expansion efforts.