Shopify to Ban U.S. Vape Sales

Shopify Inc., the Canada-based e-commerce infrastructure company, is reportedly preparing to ban all vape sales on its platform in the U.S., according to sources cited by Reuters. The move follows sustained pressure from a bipartisan coalition of 25 U.S. state attorneys general who have been pushing technology and payments firms to crack down on online sales of unlicensed e-cigarettes, which regulators estimate represent a multibillion-dollar illegal market. Shopify said in a statement that it prohibits illegal activity on its platform and updates enforcement policies in line with legal requirements, though it did not confirm the scope or timing of the reported ban.