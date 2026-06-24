Smokeless Only Products Growing in Nicotine Market: Report

Smokeless nicotine products, including nicotine pouches, continued to gain share in the U.S. nicotine market, with NielsenIQ and Goldman Sachs data showing the segment up more than 8% year over year for the 52 weeks ended May 30. While cigarettes still accounted for nearly 70% of the total nicotine category, sales declined 2.4%. Cigars fell about 1%, and vapes recorded double-digit declines. Grand View Research projects U.S. nicotine pouch sales to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 25% through 2033, positioning the segment as the fastest-growing area within smokeless tobacco.

The report said market concentration remains high, with Altria Group, British American Tobacco plc, and Swedish Match accounting for more than 90% of smokeless nicotine sales.