South Africa Advances Tobacco Bill, Negotiations Loom

South Africa’s Portfolio Committee on Health approved the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill to proceed to the next stage, though MPs across parties stressed the need for significant amendments. The committee voted 10–1 in favor of continuing the legislative process, but lawmakers said the final law must better differentiate between combustible cigarettes and lower-risk nicotine products such as vapes.

Chairperson Faith Muthambi said public submissions and scientific evidence supported a risk-based regulatory approach rather than treating all products equally. MPs also raised concerns over illicit trade, enforcement, plain packaging, advertising restrictions, and penalties. The bill would introduce indoor smoking bans, plain packaging, advertising prohibitions, and tighter controls on vaping products, but is expected to be heavily revised during clause-by-clause negotiations.