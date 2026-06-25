Malawi’s Tobacco Revenue Down 31% Through Nine Weeks

Malawi’s 2026 tobacco marketing season generated K258.5 billion ($149 million) in sales during its first nine weeks, with farmers selling 71.8 million kg of tobacco at an average price of $2.07 per kg between April 20 and June 19, according to official market data. The performance, however, remains below 2025 levels, when 86.5 million kg were sold at an average price of $2.48 per kg, leaving a 30.7% loss in revenue from a year ago.

Market conditions improved as the season progressed, with rejection rates at auction floors falling from more than 90% early in the season to around 60%-62% since week seven. Overall market uptake reached 96%, reflecting strong buyer demand for acceptable-quality leaf. However, auction sales accounted for just 39.4% of total transactions, underscoring the growing importance of contract farming in Malawi’s tobacco sector. While improved uptake and lower rejection rates have supported market efficiency, weaker global prices and reduced crop volumes continue to weigh on farmer revenues.