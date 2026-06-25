Philippine NTA Helping Tobacco Farmers Diversify

The Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration (NTA) is expanding efforts to diversify income sources for tobacco-growing communities through livelihood and entrepreneurship training programs. NTA-Isabela, in partnership with the Isabela School of Arts and Trades-TESDA, conducted food-processing training for 30 tobacco farmers and family members in Ilagan City, teaching participants how to produce value-added products such as kimchi and pichi-pichi.

The training was carried out under the Farmers Organization and Development Program (FODP) and forms part of the government’s broader rural development agenda aimed at improving household incomes and reducing reliance on a single crop. NTA officials said the initiative is designed to help farmers develop alternative income streams, encourage small-scale enterprise creation, and strengthen economic resilience amid changing agricultural and market conditions.