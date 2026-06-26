Korea Subjects Synthetic Nicotine to Tobacco Rules

South Korea announced that it has begun full enforcement of revised tobacco regulations that classify all nicotine-containing products—including synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes—as tobacco products. Following a two-month transition period after amendments to the Tobacco Business Act took effect in April, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and local governments launched nationwide inspections on June 24, targeting compliance in non-smoking areas and cigarette vending machine operations. Individuals caught using cigarettes, heated tobacco products, or liquid e-cigarettes in designated non-smoking areas can face fines of up to 100,000 won ($65).

The revised law expands the legal definition of tobacco from products made from tobacco leaves to all nicotine-containing products, bringing synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes under existing restrictions on use, advertising, sales, and health warnings. Authorities are also inspecting vending machines to ensure compliance with age-verification and youth-access requirements. The regulatory changes come as e-cigarette use continues to rise in South Korea, with government data showing liquid e-cigarette use increased from 4% to 4.5% over the past year and by more than 70% over the past seven years. The government said the new framework is intended to strengthen public health protections and close regulatory gaps involving synthetic nicotine products.