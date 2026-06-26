PMI Examines Role of Science in Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International convened public health experts, academics, consumer advocates, and policymakers in Rabat, Morocco, for its Technovation Smoke-Free conference on June 24, which focused on tobacco harm reduction, smoke-free alternatives, and evidence-based health policy. Discussions centered on the role of science and innovation in reducing smoking-related harm, with speakers highlighting the potential of smoke-free products and the importance of regulatory frameworks, consumer information, and locally driven public health strategies across Africa.

The event featured senior PMI executives, including communications executive Tommaso Di Giovanni and Maghreb Managing Director Taylan Süer, alongside researchers and public health experts from Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Senegal, and France. Participants discussed nicotine-related misconceptions, consumer access to information, and health-policy sovereignty, emphasizing the need for African countries to develop public health approaches tailored to local conditions. The conference concluded with calls for greater collaboration between scientific communities and policymakers to support evidence-based decision-making and harm-reduction strategies.