PMI Named Among ‘Best Companies for the Future’

Philip Morris International Inc. was named to the inaugural WSJ Leadership Institute “Best Companies for the Future” ranking, placing No. 97 overall among S&P 500 companies and third in the Food, Beverage & Tobacco sector behind Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Compiled by Bendable Labs, the ranking evaluates companies across six areas: AI readiness, innovation, talent readiness, financial fitness, resilience, and agility.

PMI said the recognition reflects its transformation into a consumer goods company focused on smoke-free products, supported by investments in science, innovation, and organizational capabilities. Group CEO Jacek Olczak said the ranking highlights the company’s progress in adapting to changing consumer preferences and advancing its long-term smoke-free strategy. PMI also noted that its flagship heated tobacco brand, IQOS, was recently named to Kantar’s BrandZ 2026 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking.