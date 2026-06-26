Quitting Smoking Motivated Nearly Half of Pouch Users: Study

Haypp Group, the parent company of Nicokick.com and Northerner.com, released its Nicotine Pouch and Oral Nicotine Report 2026, based on purchasing data from more than 172,000 customers and a survey of 2,245 adult nicotine pouch users. The report found that 46% of respondents said quitting smoking, vaping, or both was a reason they first tried nicotine pouches, while 88% had previously used another nicotine product before adopting pouches. The average age of a first-time online nicotine pouch purchaser was 45, and adults aged 55 to 64 represented the fastest-growing customer segment in 2025.

The report also highlighted differences between online and physical retail channels. Among surveyed customers, 98% recalled completing age verification when purchasing online, compared with 75% for purchases made in physical stores. Respondents who reported obtaining nicotine pouches while underage most commonly cited local shops (52%), friends (23%), and supermarkets (10%), while only 5% reported obtaining them online. Haypp Group said sales through Nicokick.com and Northerner.com increased 22% in 2025 after adjusting for sales interruptions in certain states and supply constraints affecting leading brands. The company noted that the survey reflects the experiences of its own customers and is not intended to represent the broader U.S. nicotine pouch market.