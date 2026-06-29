BAT’s Fit2Win Program Cutting Expenses, Jobs

British American Tobacco said its Fit2Win transformation program remains on track to deliver approximately £600 million in annual cost savings by the end of 2028 as it simplifies operations, expands technology partnerships, and streamlines its global manufacturing footprint. Launched in 2025, BAT has already transitioned selected roles to partners, including Accenture, Systems Limited, and ITC Infotech, while launching a new Future Capabilities Centre in India and continuing to optimize its manufacturing network, including the previously announced closure of its Heidelberg factory in South Africa.

Reuters reports that as part of the initiative, BAT plans to eliminate about 5,500 roles and transfer approximately 3,500 positions to strategic partners, affecting around 9,000 employees globally, excluding the United States. The company said the changes are intended to create a more agile, technology-enabled organization capable of responding more quickly to changing market conditions and accelerating its transition toward reduced-risk products.

CEO Tadeu Marroco said Fit2Win is creating a “simpler, faster BAT,” adding that the company is supporting affected employees throughout the transition. The restructuring comes as BAT continues to adapt to declining cigarette volumes and invest in next-generation products such as Vuse e-cigarettes and Velo nicotine pouches.