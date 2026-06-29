DR Announces $1.3B in Tobacco Exports for 2025

The Dominican Republic’s tobacco industry generated more than $1.3 billion in export revenue in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading export sectors. According to Iván Hernández Guzmán, director of the Dominican Tobacco Institute, the industry supports more than 122,000 direct jobs and includes 130 tobacco-related companies operating in free trade zones. Tobacco exports have increased 41% since 2019, while employment has grown 26%, driven by government support programs such as technical assistance, seed distribution, pest control, and international promotion. Tobacco remains the Dominican Republic’s third-largest export, behind gold and medical devices.