Drew Estate CEO Glenn Wolfson Passes

Drew Estate has announced the passing of its CEO, Glenn Wolfson, who led the company since 2016. During his tenure, Wolfson oversaw a significant transformation of the premium cigar manufacturer, strengthening its operations, expanding its market position, and reinforcing its commitment to retailers and consumers while preserving the company’s distinctive culture. Founder and President Jonathan Drew and the executive team praised Wolfson’s leadership, describing him as a transformational executive whose influence extended across the premium cigar industry. Drew Estate said its executive team will lead the company until a new CEO is appointed.