Pakistani Growers Reject Move to Scrap Price Mechanism

Tobacco growers in Pakistan have urged the federal Ministry of National Food Security to consult farmers before abolishing the weighted average price (WAP) mechanism used to determine the minimum indicative price (MIP) for tobacco. Speaking at a press conference in Swabi, growers and industry representatives argued that the government had presented misleading figures to the federal cabinet, overstating farmers’ profits to justify proposed amendments to the Tobacco Marketing Rules, 2016, and Martial Law Order 487.

Former Pakistan Tobacco Board director Muhammad Ayaz Khan said rising production costs, lower yields caused by adverse weather, and reduced purchases by tobacco companies meant growers earned only marginal profits during the 2024-25 season. Farmer representatives also said many growers remain burdened with debt after companies declined to purchase lower-grade tobacco and called on the government to conduct an independent survey before making changes to the pricing system.