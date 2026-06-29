PMI Launches Campaign to Promote Positive Change

Philip Morris International launched “Believe. Further,” a multi-year platform with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli aimed at fostering discussion around innovation, progress, and positive change. Unveiled in Venice, the initiative is designed to engage cultural, institutional, and business audiences across Europe while highlighting PMI’s ongoing business transformation toward smoke-free products.

PMI said the platform reflects its evolution from a cigarette manufacturer to a smoke-free products company, noting that smoke-free products accounted for 43% of its net revenues and were available in more than 105 markets as of the first quarter of 2026. Massimo Andolina, President of PMI’s Europe Region, said the partnership is intended to raise awareness of how technology and innovation can drive positive change, while Bocelli said the initiative reflects a shared belief in pursuing progress and improving lives.