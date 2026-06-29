Survey Finds 95% Happy Moving from Cigarettes to Pouches

A growing number of UK consumers are turning to nicotine pouches as an alternative to cigarettes and e-cigarettes, according to Haypp’s fourth annual Nicotine Pouch Report. Based on a survey of more than 2,000 nicotine pouch users, the report found that 68% began using pouches to quit smoking, vaping, or both. Forty-three percent said they switched to quit smoking, 40% to quit vaping, and 15% were seeking to stop using both products.

The survey found that users were primarily drawn to nicotine pouches because they perceived them as healthier (64%), more discreet (64%), and less likely to affect others (52%). Among respondents who switched from cigarettes, 95% reported feeling better after making the change, while 76% reported encouraging others to switch. The products are most commonly used at home (85%) and at work (79%), reflecting their discreet nature.

Haypp said the findings suggest the UK nicotine market is shifting following the disposable vape ban and the implementation of the Tobacco and Vapes Act, and that the changing regulatory landscape is prompting more adult nicotine users to explore alternatives that do not involve inhalation.