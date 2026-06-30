FDA Issues MRTP Orders for 20 Zyn Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Modified Risk Tobacco Product orders for 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products manufactured by Swedish Match USA, making Zyn the first nicotine pouch brand authorized to market reduced-risk claims compared with cigarettes. The FDA-authorized claim states that using Zyn instead of cigarettes lowers the risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis. The authorization applies to 10 Zyn flavors in both 3 mg and 6 mg nicotine strengths and builds on the products’ January 2025 authorization for sale through the FDA’s premarket tobacco product application pathway.

The FDA said its decision followed an extensive scientific review of the products’ relative health risks, consumer understanding of the claim, youth use data, and overall population health impact. The agency concluded that the modified-risk claim is scientifically supported, that consumers understand its meaning, and that allowing the claim is expected to benefit public health. The authorization requires Swedish Match USA to conduct post-market surveillance and behavioral studies, and the orders will expire after five years unless renewed. The FDA also noted it retains the authority to withdraw the orders if continued marketing no longer benefits public health, including if youth uptake increases.

Separately, Philip Morris International said the decision expands its portfolio of FDA-authorized modified-risk products, which also includes IQOS heated tobacco products and General snus. PMI U.S. CEO Stacey Kennedy said the authorization provides adult nicotine consumers with FDA-reviewed, science-based information about the health benefits of switching completely from cigarettes to Zyn.